Another hot day, but it will cool down soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Plan for another day of high heat. Highs will climb above the average into the Mid 90s with heat indices approaching 105 degrees this afternoon. If you’re traveling towards the western half of the state, heat indices could get up to near 110 degrees. So, heat alerts are in effect for areas near I-55 and west. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to do strenuous activities during the heat of the day, and take frequent breaks. If you can, enjoy lots of time in the A/C...and let the pets stay inside too.

This hot pattern is affiliated with an upper level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome). It’s not only baking us, but it’s also supressing widespread rain development. The upper high will start moving away from us on Wednesday, and temps will gradually cool by the end of the week. Plus, rain chances will start going up. So, we’ll have 80s for highs as early as Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

For now, your weekend still looks to bring a chance for showers with the 80s trend continuing. Also, there could be a tropical system in the Gulf by the weekend. We’ll continue to monitor that potential, and we’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.