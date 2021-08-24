City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:23 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:45 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Andrews Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:08 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There weren’t any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.