City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2021
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JESSIE L TOOLES JR
|1966
|1624 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|BERNARD C ROLAND
|1979
|2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 36
TRESPASSING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SHAKIRA Q ANDREWS
|2001
|7875 C LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:23 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:45 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Andrews Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:08 PM on August 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There weren’t any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.