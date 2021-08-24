Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

