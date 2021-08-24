Doctors urge people to get vaccinated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s vaccination rates continue to rise after hitting a low in June. So now the question is, will the approval of the Pfizer vaccine give even more people a reason to get vaccinated?

38% of Mississippi’s population is fully vaccinated with over 1 million receiving at least one dose.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Rush Foundation Hospital who said COVID cases are worse than the January surge.

“We’re stretched. Now we’ve been able to meet all of our obligations. Everyone gets the care they need but the staff is being really worn out and really stretched hard to make all of this happen,” said Rush Foundation Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fred Duggan.

Rush said it hopes the Pfizer vaccine approval will take away people’s fears of adverse reactions and bad outcomes.

“For the people that were concerned about the safety precautions and concerned that it was just an emergency authorization, I think it will clear the way for them to be more comfortable in taking the Pfizer vaccination. This delta variant has really been an illness of the unvaccinated. The people that aren’t vaccinated are the people that are dying and getting very ill so hopefully with the authorization and the realization that the virus is attacking a different group of people, hopefully we’ll see that hesitancy really decrease and we’ll have widespread vaccinations,” said Dr. Duggan.

Newscenter 11 asked members of the community about their thoughts on getting vaccinated.

“I feel good about it. I think everyone should get vaccinated because it’s a lot of cases in Meridian that I know of,” said Meridian local, Malik Collins.

“I haven’t got the vaccine and I don’t think I am going to get it because the people that I know have gotten the vaccine have gotten sick afterward so to some people, they may think it’s a good idea but to me, I just don’t think I’m going to get it. Even though it was approved,” said Meridian local, Harley Irby.

Dr. Duggan urges people to get their vaccination as soon as possible.

Pfizer said the U.S is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, In a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections.

We asked our viewers on Facebook if the FDA approval will convince those still skeptical to get the vaccine.

Here’s what some had to say:

“I’m glad it was approved. I already took two vaccines and will take the booster, god willing,” said WTOK viewer, Sally Miles.

“Nope. Approval does not change the formula or the fact that I still can’t see long-term effects,” said WTOK viewer, Amber Phillips Jones.

“Waiting to get a booster. It works. The emergency status didn’t bother me because it was an emergency-- still is,” said WTOK viewer, Linda Lloyd.

