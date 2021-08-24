Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report August 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Antonio Smith Grady 08-17-2021 No Driver License.jpg
Benjamin Griffin 08-17-2021 Expired Tag; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled...
Celya Wallace 08-15-2021 DUI; No Driver License.jpg
Christopher Hampton 08-08-2021 DUI 1ST
Edwina Murray 08-22-2021 Public Drunk
Fredric Scott 08-17-2021 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Hannah Wiechert-Powell 08-17-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
John Gibbs 08-17-2021 Driving while License Suspended.jpg
Michael Cunningham 08-17-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Quadarious Brown 08-04-2021 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Tony Moore 08-22-2021 Public Drunk.jpg
Michael Little 08-17-2021 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
