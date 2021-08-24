Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child...
Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID
Meridian Police Station
Meridian police thank the community for tips
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2021

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2021
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report August 23, 2021
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2021