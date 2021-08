Graveside Services for Mrs. Carolyn McGowan will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery, Enterprise. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. McGowan, 67 of Enterprise, who died Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg. A visitation was held one hour prior to service at the cemetery.

