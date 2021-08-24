Advertisement

Oakland Heights transitioning to virtual learning

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Oakland Heights Elementary School will transition to virtual learning Wednesday as a precaution due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Meridian Public School District said the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined makes it difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students.

MPSD said teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified.

The school will participate in virtual learning from Aug. 25 through Friday, Sept. 3.
Because Labor Day will be observed on Monday, September 6, 2021, students will return to school for face-to-face learning Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines:
● Pre-K and Kindergarten students will have learning packets sent home with them. Packets will
need to be returned to school with these students on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
● Follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
● Access Zoom link through Google Classroom.
● Attend each class to be considered present.
● Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class.
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.

Read the letter from superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter, below:

