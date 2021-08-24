Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman

Mylinda Miller
Mylinda Miller(MBi)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.

Mylinda Miller, 45, was last seen on August 19 in the area of Parkway Avenue in Hinds County.

She is believed to be in a black 2012 Honda Accord with the tag HNR2833N. It’s unknown which direction she was traveling.

She is described as a black woman, five-feet-six-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members say she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you know where she may be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

