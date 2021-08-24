“Stop the Violence Rally” to be held in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A mother in Clarke County is continuing an event this year in honor of her son. Bruce O’ Bryant Dear, better known as “B’ Luv,” was murdered on September 11, 2016. Since then, his mother Tracey Dear has put on a “Stop the Violence Rally.”

“I want the violence to stop. I don’t have justice yet, I’m still fighting for justice, and I’m going to continue to fight for justice,” Dear said. “I just ask the community and everyone else to come out and be a part of this event.”

This year’s rally will be on Saturday, September 11th starting at 10 a.m. The event will first feature a parade starting at the Clarke County Courthouse. Participants can walk, ride in a vehicle, or even ride a horse in the parade.

“I just want to let all the parents know that have lost a child, my heart is with you,” Dear said. “I understand and know your pain, trust me, I do.”

The parade will end at a program that will honor parents who have lost children due to senseless violence and other causes. Tracey Dear says she plans to hold these rallies for years to come.

“I’m going to continue to do it as long as I can do it. That’s why I ask other families to come out,” Dear said. “Let’s stick together, let’s come together, maybe we work together, maybe with the ones who don’t have justice, maybe we could end up with justice, because we’re going to work together. We’re going to push the issue and let them know that our children matter.”

You are asked to wear a mask at the program. There will be hand sanitizing stations, free food, and free drinks.

