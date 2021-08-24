Taking horse medicine to fight COVID-19? Not recommended!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.” That interesting tweet from the FDA is turning heads. It continues to trend on Twitter. The tweet is in response to people taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The drug in question is called Ivermectin. It’s a deworming medication used for animals. Ivermectin apparently is the new go-to drug for some hoping to protect themselves from the COVID delta variant.

Poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people who have ingested the drug, which is used to treat parasite infections in livestock. Veterinarians say Ivermectin can be deadly if consumed by humans. We talked to a Meridian veterinarian about this disturbing and dangerous trend.

“It is from the internet. It is coming from doctors who have been treating COVID. It should be done under a doctor’s supervision. It is produced for people in tablet form. The people that doctors have treated with it have used the tablet form. The livestock medication is not labeled to be used in people. It is not intended to be used by people. It would be easier for them to overdose on it because it is so concentrated,” said Dr. Daniel Newell.

The FDA has not approved Ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. The FDA said Ivermectin is not a drug used to treat viruses.

