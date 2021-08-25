Advertisement

BBB warning against eviction moratorium scams

By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earlier this month, the CDC imposed a new eviction ban to ensure renters across the nation could stay in their homes as COVID-19 surged.

Now, scammers are posing as government agencies using the nationwide ban to their advantage.

No Mississippians have fallen victim, and to keep it that way, the Better Business Bureau offers these four tips:

  • Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or texts from someone claiming to be from the government.
  • Do your research by contacting the agency the scammer claims to be representing.
  • Do not pay for a “free” government grant or program.
  • Don’t give away any personal information (name, address, social security number, date of birth, etc.)

