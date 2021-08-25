City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2021
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHARLES FLUKER
|1976
|1709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
|OMAR ALDAZABA
|1992
|987 HWY 11S ELLISVILLE, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|COREY C COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|RILEY MEYER
|1997
|3210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:53 AM on August 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:57 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:01 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.