NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHARLES FLUKER19761709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
OMAR ALDAZABA1992987 HWY 11S ELLISVILLE, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
RILEY MEYER19973210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:53 AM on August 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:57 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:01 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.