Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:53 AM on August 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:57 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:01 PM on August 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.