COVID-19 surge impacts business operations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 is once again impacting business operations--in almost the same capacity it did a year ago.

The Delta variant case surge is making local business owners rethink how they operate their hours.

“Well, we’ve certainly noticed a decrease in the number of people coming downtown in the activity shortly after the Neshoba County fair. In effect for us mid-week and during the week at night hasn’t been particularly busy,” said Brickhaus Brewtique Owner, Bill Arlinghaus.

“We have staff whose family got COVID-19 so that they need to also quarantine and take care of their families so now we don’t have enough staff for now,” said Sake Sushi Manager, Hazel Lin.

Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.

“We have adjusted our hours, our days, and our menu. The majority of the time we have difficulties with persons wanting to come out and eat inside, wanting to not wear their mask, wanting to wear their mask so it’s just a bunch of confusion going on and we’re just doing our best to continue providing quality of food to the community,” said The Island at 601 Owner, Leon Powell.

Many business owners said they can’t find staff due to the pandemic or they are only opening certain days of the week to protect their customers and employees from the spread of the virus.

“We make hard decision to keep the dining area running and then shut down the grill hibachi. I know it’s really bad news for our fans of gilled hibachi, but we have to make this decision because we still need to keep the sales to maintain the restaurant,” said Lin.

“We’ve elected the last couple of weeks and probably the next couple of more to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday only since there just isn’t that much traffic downtown right now,” said Arlinghaus.

If you’re looking to hang out at your favorite spot be sure to double-check the limitations, they may have.

