Deitra McKenzie addresses Rotary Club about Hurricane Season

Deitra speaks to Rotary Club
Deitra speaks to Rotary Club(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie was the guest speaker at the Meridian Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Wednesday. She covered the ins and outs of hurricane season, how storms are named, current activity in the Atlantic and how hurricanes can affect our weather in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

“Weather is dynamic so we always want to be ready,” said McKenzie. “But even here we have to be prepared for hurricane season, having our hurricane kit ready to go, staying up to date with the forecast and watching Storm Team 11 for the latest. We want to make sure that everyone is up to date on the weather. Never sleeping on it but respecting it and being ready in case something strikes.”

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for another above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season. Forecasters predict some 15 to 21 named storms with 7 to 10 expected to form into hurricanes. WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms says getting weather information out to the public is a top priority to the station.

“I knew when I came a year ago that we needed to put an extra emphasis on weather,” said Harms. “That’s just what Mississippians want. They need to know what their day is going to be like. They need to be prepared if a storm is coming and hurricanes and tornadoes are a big part of our life. Just think of the ice storm back this winter.”

I love weather,” said McKenzie. “I love keeping people informed, especially when it comes to threatening weather or impactful weather. I think that’s when we really make a difference as meteorologists. Anybody can tell you it’s a sunny day. But when the weather is going to be impactful, I think that’s, what we do is very important.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.

