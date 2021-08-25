Former Meridian City Councilman dies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Ward 4 city councilman Jesse Palmer Sr. died Tuesday.

At age 5, Palmer moved with his siblings to his mother’s hometown of Meridian from Fairfield, Alabama, after his father died.

Palmer taught math and coached sports in Meridian and Lauderdale County for 34 years.

One of his former students said Palmer strived to give his students the best education which made a difference in their lives.

“He was one of the persons who are responsible for my brother along with several other men to go to his college. He got them all scholarships. I don’t care what we did or what we had Mr. Palmer if there was an instance where he could be there, he was there with us,” said former Meridian councilwoman and Palmer’s former student, Mary Perry.

Palmer also served as a Civil Service Commissioner for the city of Meridian, and six terms on the city council.

“He used to tell me, oh you’re trying to do everything I do because I became a teacher, and I was on the council and really he accepted e as one of his daughters. His wife usually referred to me like oh here’s your other daughter. So that’s how I will remember him,” said Perry.

In 2016 Palmer was one of four recipients of the Mississippi Power’s Heritage award for his efforts in human and civil rights.

Councilman George Thomas served with Mr. Palmer and reflected on their time together.

“I think his legacy will live on forever and ever. The people he taught, the children he had an opportunity to teach, the people he had an opportunity to serve while a member of the city council. A very honorable man always looked out for people in his community. Very involved in the community. Always bragging on his children and talking about how great they were. You know he just did a good job representing the people in his ward on the city council. He always spoke up for them, he always pushed for programs for the people in his ward. He was just a good man,” said Ward 1 City Councilman, George Thomas.

Palmer was 93.

There will be no funeral service, but a public viewing will be Friday, August 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedric Clark Memorial Funeral Home in Meridian.

There will also be an additional viewing Saturday, August 28th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Meridian City Hall.

Due to COVID-19, everyone attending is required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.