Heat relief on the way after one more hot day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cooler changes are blowing in our direction, and those changes involve the return of rain to our forecast.

We’ve got to get through a hot Wednesday first. A few showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon. Most of us will likely stay dry, but the introduction of showers is a subtle change toward substantially cooler weather. Tonight will be mostly clear and dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 101-104 degrees.

A low pressure wave in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere will sneak over us from the east. It will help to break down the hot high pressure ridge, which will help to break the feverish heat. The low pressure wave is also loaded with water as it’s coming off of the Atlantic. That means it will bring rain, which will help the cooling cause.

Showers will just begin increasing across our area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will become more widespread on Thursday. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will follow through at least next Tuesday, helping to hold high temperatures down in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as opposed to mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

