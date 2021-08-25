Hot today, and the tropics are also heating up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Expect another day of high heat with heat indices in the range of 100-105 degrees. Continue with your heat precautions, but some of you may get a little rain relief by late afternoon & evening. If not, Thursday does bring slightly cooler temps closer to 90 degrees with a better coverage of rain expected. Friday into the weekend brings similar weather.

In terms of the weekend, we’re closely watching the tropics. There is a likely chance for a tropical cyclone to develop in the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. Currently, there’s a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that’s battling a lot of wind shear and a little dry air. However, conditions will become more favorable for it to develop in the coming days as the disturbance gets closer to the Yucatan Channel. So, we’re expecting tropical activity in the Gulf this weekend.

Reliable forecast models are hinting at possible direct impacts from this system anywhere from the Texas coast to Louisiana. However, this has a good chance of changing depending on the strength of an area of High pressure that’s expected to sit over the southeastern U.S. Therefore, every area along the Gulf Coast from Mexico to the Florida Panhandle need to closely watch this system.

