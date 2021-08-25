Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 25, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Former Ward 4 city councilman Jesse Palmer Sr. died Tuesday.
Former Meridian City Councilman dies
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has a news conference about Mississippi’s COVID-19 response with...
Gov. Reeves plans to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel
Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2021
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report August 23, 2021