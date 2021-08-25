Lauderdale County schools looking for bus drivers

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is one of many around the country in need of more bus drivers.

The District needs both full-time and substitute bus drivers. If you want to become a bus driver in Mississippi, you need a Commercial A or B classification license, an air brake endorsement, and a P for passenger and S for school bus endorsement. Staff at the school have been helping out in the meantime.

“We’re grateful for the time that they have volunteered and helped us in that aspect, but we are looking forward to the point of where we could get some individuals that are full time to take those responsibilities so that we could provide our coaches and those teachers an opportunity to focus more on where they are primarily,” said Tim Moore, the transportation and athletic director for LCSD.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver for LCSD, you can call Tim Moore at 601-485-0849.

