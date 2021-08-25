Advertisement

Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s football opener vs Laurel has been canceled according to Meridian High’s Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell.

Cancellation is due to Laurel going virtual and the guidelines for MHSAA state that once a school goes virtual, no athletic events will take place.

The season opener was also going to be a historic one as Meridian High School was set to honor Michael “Chico” Brooks, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary of being with the Wildcats, but that will be postponed until the Wildcats next home game.

The game was set to be on August 28th at Ray Stadium and the next game for the Wildcats is on the road against Northeast Lauderdale.

