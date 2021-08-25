Advertisement

Meridian Wildcats get new season opener against Philadelphia

By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School football will face-off against Philadelphia Friday, August 27th, at Ray Stadium.

The Wildcats originally slated opener vs Laurel was canceled after Laurel shifted to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the game, Meridian High School will honor Michael “Chico” Brooks during halftime for his 50 years of service to MHS.

