Meridian Wildcats get new season opener against Philadelphia
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School football will face-off against Philadelphia Friday, August 27th, at Ray Stadium.
The Wildcats originally slated opener vs Laurel was canceled after Laurel shifted to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the game, Meridian High School will honor Michael “Chico” Brooks during halftime for his 50 years of service to MHS.
