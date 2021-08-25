Meridian Wildcats get new season opener against Philadelphia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School football will face-off against Philadelphia Friday, August 27th, at Ray Stadium.

The Wildcats originally slated opener vs Laurel was canceled after Laurel shifted to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the game, Meridian High School will honor Michael “Chico” Brooks during halftime for his 50 years of service to MHS.

Meridian High will now play Philadelphia for their season opener (MHS Athletics)

