TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning

COVID-19 safety concerns forced the school district to make the change
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Concerns about COVID-19 cases forced the Meridian Public School District to transition two schools to virtual learning.

TJ Harris Lower Elementary and Poplar Springs Elementary will shift to virtual learning Thursday, August 26.

Students will return to campus after the Labor Day holiday Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

