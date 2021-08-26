Caribbean disturbance expected to become a tropical cyclone soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve been watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, and it’s expected to develop into a tropical cylone over the next day or so. A tropical cyclone includes the following: tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes.

Hurricane hunters will investigate the system in the Caribbean today, and they may designate it as a tropical depression or tropical storm (dependent on its winds and if they find a closed circulation). The next name up is Ida. According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical alerts may be issued for parts of Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Cuba, and the Yucatan between now and Friday.

Once hurricane hunters fly into this system, more data will be gathered to better help in forecasting where this system will go. Plus, there’s an upper ridge of high pressure that’ll hug the southeastern U.S. How strong this high is will determine how far east this potential tropical system could go. Regardless, it will enter the Gulf by late Friday into Saturday morning...and conditions will be favorable for this system to develop in the coming days. From the Texas Gulf Coast to the Florida Panhandle is all fair game for possible direct impacts from whatever this system becomes.

Here in our area, it looks like we could very well be in the line of fire for rain, wind, and possible severe weather by early next week. So, continue to watch WTOK to the get the latest developments from Storm Team 11.

