The Caribbean Disturbance is now a Tropical Depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea. It’ll be in an environment that will support further development, and it is expected to be upgraded to Ida over the next day or so.

It is still on target to move into the Gulf this weekend, and models are trending towards Louisiana for a possible landfall late Sunday into Monday. This could definitely change based on the steering pattern. There’s an upper ridge of high pressure that’ll hug the southeastern U.S, and how strong this high is will determine how far east this system could actually go.

Regardless, it’s one for our area to closely watch. The way things look now, this system could bring us rain, gusty winds, and the potential for isolated tornadoes within the rain bands Monday - Wednesday. Nothing is set in stone, but stay up to date with the forecast. Actually, areas from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Florida Panhandle is all fair game for possible impacts from this system. Stay tuned

