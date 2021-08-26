Graveside service for Cary Rose will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Joey Shelton officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Cary Rose age 61, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Rush Hospital.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Nancy Rose; children, Joey Rose (Tarrah), Jessica Schultz (Josh), and Meagan Anderson (Will); grandchildren, Grayson Rose, Wyatt Rose, Levi Schultz, Branch Schultz, Layne Schultz, Mattie-Rose Schultz, and Kemper Anderson; siblings, Nancy Valles, Fonda Skelton (Kent), Lorna Copeland (Matt), and Kevin Rose; father, Bobby J. “Buddy” Rose (Norma); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Garrison; grandmother, Mattie “Granny” Westmoreland.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Harris, Tom Embrey, Justin Kentfield, Andy Miles, Tony Ward, and Ryan Lucas.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Alford, Chris Raines, and Don Raines.

Family and friends to sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the funeral home prior to graveside service.

