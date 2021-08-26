Advertisement

Courthouse project continues in Lauderdale County

Leveling continues at future courthouse site.
Leveling continues at future courthouse site.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The new Lauderdale County Courthouse is a couple of years away from opening, but progress is being made at the site.

The land has been cleared and now it’s on to the next phase.

“We have had all the concrete removed and crushed,” District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said. “There’s currently dirt work being done to bring up the elevation. We will have steel pilings driven in for the foundation of the building.”

The old Village Fair Mall was demolished in June of 2020. The new courthouse campus will sit on 39 acres of land. The courthouse itself will be around 89,000 square feet. The $40-$50 million project includes the sheriff’s department and drug court, however that will be in a separate building.

“We’ve broken up our electrical, HVAC, plumbing and all those different pieces. We want people that specialize in those and to get better pricing. Hopefully we will bid out the main building in about two months,” Rutledge said.

The old courthouse won’t just sit around and deteriorate any more than it has.

“We replaced all the windows. We had a grant to do that. We pressure washed and updated the ADA ramp for that. Veterans service and archives will eventually move into the building. We are in the process of moving the veterans wall with the names,” Rutledge said.

The courthouse is expected to open in early 2023. The new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department should open within the next year.

