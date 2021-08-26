COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,425 new cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|2436
|81
|129
|31
|Kemper
|1256
|34
|49
|10
|Lauderdale
|10,278
|263
|459
|102
|Neshoba
|5860
|188
|210
|59
|Newton
|3290
|67
|87
|15
|Wayne
|3661
|56
|80
|13
More than 1.133 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.391 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Close to 20,000 people had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Aug. 25.
