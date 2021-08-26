Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,425 new cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Clarke24368112931
Kemper1256344910
Lauderdale10,278263459102
Neshoba586018821059
Newton3290678715
Wayne3661568013

More than 1.133 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.391 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Close to 20,000 people had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Aug. 25.

The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

