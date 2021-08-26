COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,425 new cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 2436 81 129 31 Kemper 1256 34 49 10 Lauderdale 10,278 263 459 102 Neshoba 5860 188 210 59 Newton 3290 67 87 15 Wayne 3661 56 80 13

More than 1.133 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.391 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Close to 20,000 people had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Aug. 25.

The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.