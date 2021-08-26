Developing tropical system tracking toward the Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The weather story is quickly changing to include some tropical influence. That tropical influence is bringing about a lot of changes to our forecast, too.

A disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea on Wednesday afternoon is gradually becoming better organized. It could become our next tropical storm before the end of the week. It is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then intensify to become a hurricane. Most data strongly favor a western or northwestern Gulf impact on Monday or Tuesday. Exactly where it will hit, exactly how strong it will be, and exactly what the impacts will be are all elements of this forecast that we will learn over time.

Although most forecasts steer this system on a track well west of us, we should be aware and stay informed with daily updates on this system. This forecast can change as we get new data to apply to the forecast. Even if this system is far to our west, it could come close enough to be a rain maker for us at the very least. If we are going to feel some impact from this system, it seems most likely to happen between Monday night and Wednesday. Stay with Storm Team 11 on Newscenter 11, WTOK.com, and on the WTOK Weather App through this weekend for the updates.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear otherwise. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but we won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

