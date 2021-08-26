Local church holds vaccine clinic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saint Elizabeth United Methodist Church hosted a vaccine clinic Thursday in partnership with Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

The campaign offered both the recently approved Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine; patients chose which shot they received.

The Rev. Eugene Boger, pastor of St. Elizabeth UMC, said he was the church hosted the event.

“It is literally a matter of life or death, not just for individuals, but for our communities.”

“We know that it is not a one hundred percent safeguard, but we do know that it has proven statistically that the persons who are being hospitalized and even dying are persons who have not received the vaccine,” said Boger when asked what he would say to someone skeptical of receiving a vaccine

Boger added a plea to the faith community.

“The message of Christ has to do with abandoning selfishness. So, we are not only thinking of ourselves, but we are also considering the health of those around us,” Boger said.

Along with the free vaccines, the church also offered free groceries, courtesy of its food pantry.

“When people come to get the food we try to convince them to come and get vaccinated,” said food pantry director, Gloria Anthony. “That way we do two things at one time. Usually, if they come for one they will go on and take advantage of the other.”

When asked why events like this are important for the community Anthony said, “We can get our church opened back up.”

Rev. Boger said that at the end of the day five people came to get vaccinated and that the next free vaccination event will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Sept. 18.

