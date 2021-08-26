Advertisement

M-Braves postpone games through Sunday over COVID issues

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are postponing their weekend slate of games over COVID issues within the program.

The team was set to play a six-game series against Pensacola at Trustmark Park. Five of those games have now been moved after Tuesday’s loss.

This comes after Wednesday’s game was also postponed. The team issued a statement Wednesday regarding the postponement, saying it was done to “allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization.”

That was not enough, as the games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now also postponed.

“We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts,” a statement released Thursday by the team read.

The team has not confirmed if anyone on the team tested positive.

Anyone with tickets to any of these games can exchange them for tickets to a remaining regular-season home game at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.
COVID-19 surge impacts business operations
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Summer Fest set for Saturday
Summer Fest set for Saturday in Meridian
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 676K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary