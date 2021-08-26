M-Braves postpone games through Sunday over COVID issues

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are postponing their weekend slate of games over COVID issues within the program.

The team was set to play a six-game series against Pensacola at Trustmark Park. Five of those games have now been moved after Tuesday’s loss.

This comes after Wednesday’s game was also postponed. The team issued a statement Wednesday regarding the postponement, saying it was done to “allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization.”

That was not enough, as the games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now also postponed.

“We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts,” a statement released Thursday by the team read.

The team has not confirmed if anyone on the team tested positive.

Anyone with tickets to any of these games can exchange them for tickets to a remaining regular-season home game at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

