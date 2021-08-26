Advertisement

Meridian High School into hybrid learning

Meridian High School class
Meridian High School class(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teachers and students at Meridian High School adopted a hybrid learning schedule this week. School officials say the decision was made with the students’ safety in mind.

“[Safety] is the priority here; that’s the first thing we think of every day. So student safety first and then academics come right after, because you can’t educate if they aren’t safe,” said Dr. Tiffany Fischer, the associate principal at Meridian High School.

Students are switching off between distance learning and in-person learning.

“The teachers were always preparing for the idea of hybrid learning because COVID-19 has been so unpredictable, so they were already prepared,” said Dr. Fischer. “We were already preparing as an administration, so it was almost seamless to transition into the hybrid learning.”

School officials want concerned parents and students to know that they are available to help.

“I am always putting the students first, always putting their safety first. But I am going to make sure I am delivering an effective lesson each day,” said Renata McNeil, a 9th grade teacher at Meridian High School.

Teachers say the students are handling the changes well, but that it is certainly an adjustment for them.

“But I just make sure that I tell them the expectations and I give them all the support that they would need in order to get on and make sure that they know where they could find the Zoom link,” McNeil said. “And I also make sure that I put all of the information that they need in Canvas just in case they can’t get on. I just like to offer additional support.”

The school district says it will revisit the hybrid learning decision by September 3.

