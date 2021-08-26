Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shoppers in Mississippi can save the 7% state sales tax on specific items this weekend.

Mississippi’s 2021 Second Amendment weekend holiday begins Friday, Aug. 27 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 12 midnight Sunday, Aug. 29. Sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies. A complete list of eligible and non-eligible items is in the guide below:

