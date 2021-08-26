Advertisement

More than 17 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop in Perry County

A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.
A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.(Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says it made one of the largest drug busts in county history Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine with a street value of roughly $320,000.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said the drug cache was found stashed inside hidden compartments in the suspect’s vehicle.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza
Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza(Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Officials identified the suspect as 37-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza. He is being charged with aggravated drug trafficking and careless driving.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.
COVID-19 surge impacts business operations
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,425 new cases
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day