Advertisement

Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi

Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Former NFL player and now actor Vernon Davis is starring in a movie called Muti along with Mississippi’s own Morgan Freeman, and Cole Hauser.

The film is about a detective searching for a serial killer. Freeman is an anthropologist helping Hauser’s character track down the villain.

Part of the movie is set in a Jackson neighborhood where production trucks, lights and crew members are now wrapping up scenes.

Davis talked about his role in the movie and his time in Jackson.

He says the Capital City has become a second home and he is excited about the new role and working with Freeman.

“Working with Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser has been a tremendous experience for me,” said Davis. “I’m a year and a half removed from football. I didn’t expect to be starring in a film alongside Morgan Freeman. I mean I’ve watched him for so many years with my Grand Dad. I mean we watched the movies. I think our favorite movie of all time Morgan Freeman was ‘Lean on Me.’”

Davis was also in Jackson for a role in “A Day To Die” starring Bruce Willis.

Davis says his last day of filming in Mississippi is Friday and then he and the rest of the cast will travel to Rome for some final scenes for the movie.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.
COVID-19 surge impacts business operations
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Latest News

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not...
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge