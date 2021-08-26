Advertisement

Mrs. Rosalyn B. Britt

Rosalyn B. Britt
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalyn B. Britt will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Carl White officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Britt, age 78, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence.

Rosalyn was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She retired from Rush Hospital in 2012.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mr. Billy Britt; daughters, Ashley Fletcher and Jennifer Card; grandchildren, Dustin, Hunter, Chase Cameron, and Harley; great-grandchildren, Luke, Riley, and Bella; sisters, Ann Wilson Hays (Franklin) and Susan Davis (Taylor); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buzz and Sybil Brett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at  www.parkinson.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at  www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

