New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of TJ Harris Lower Elementary School. The board of trustees approved her hiring Thursday.

Hudson, who is currently serving as a District ELA Academic Coach, is replacing the retiring Kelly McVay.

“I am excited to see how Ms. Hudson grows in her new role as principal at TJ Harris Lower,” said superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter.“I would also like to thank Mrs. McVay for her service to the students and families of MPSD, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

The district said Hudson has taught at Forest Elementary School and Neshoba County School District in her 24 years in education. Hudson is a 1993 graduate of Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership.

