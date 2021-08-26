Advertisement

New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary

Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of TJ Harris Lower Elementary School.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of TJ Harris Lower Elementary School. The board of trustees approved her hiring Thursday.

Hudson, who is currently serving as a District ELA Academic Coach, is replacing the retiring Kelly McVay.

“I am excited to see how Ms. Hudson grows in her new role as principal at TJ Harris Lower,” said superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter.“I would also like to thank Mrs. McVay for her service to the students and families of MPSD, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

The district said Hudson has taught at Forest Elementary School and Neshoba County School District in her 24 years in education. Hudson is a 1993 graduate of Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership.

About Meridian Public School District

The Meridian Public School District prepares all students, in a parent and community partnership, to be

literate, self-directed learners with the confidence and character to compete in a complex and ever-changing

world. MPSD serves 5,000 students on 13 school campuses. For more information, please visit us on the web

at www.mpsdk12.net.

www.mpsdk12.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.
COVID-19 surge impacts business operations
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.
More than 17 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop in Perry County
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,425 new cases
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day