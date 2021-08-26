Advertisement

No extreme heat, but a more seasonable summer day

Not oppressively hot today(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s going to be another hot day, but the heat levels should stay below Heat Advisory range for our area. This means, heat indices will hug 100 degrees vs. reaching up to near 105 degrees. Actual highs will be closer to average into the low 90s, and there could be a few hit & miss showers and storms this afternoon through early evening.

The more typical summer pattern will follow us into the start of the weekend. Then, the weather Sunday through early next week will be highly dependent on the path of a disturbance that we’re monitoring that’s currently in the Caribbean Sea. It’s expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, and forecast models are in some agreement on it moving towards the North or NW Gulf Coast Sunday into Monday. It’s still early, and much will change surrounding this system. However, as hurricane hunters fly into the Caribbean disturbance today, they’ll gather more data that will eventually lead to higher confidence in the potential track of it. So, stay tuned to WTOK for the latest developments on this system.

