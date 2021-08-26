Advertisement

OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The reservation app OpenTable is partnering with CLEAR to use its digital vaccination verification capability.

Here’s how it works. If a restaurant has a vaccination requirement, OpenTable users will be notified with a banner from CLEAR.

Clicking on it will take them to a page with instructions for signing up for a free account.

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.(Source: CNN/file)

Once that is done, they’ll have to scan a passport or ID card and send a selfie via CLEAR to verify their identity.

Users do not have to be part of CLEAR’s paid identity verification program used at airports to sign up for its digital vaccine card.

The program is expected to launch next month.

OpenTable currently lists more than 400 restaurants in the U.S. that require indoor diners to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Businesses in the Queen City are either partially closing or re-working their hours of operation.
COVID-19 surge impacts business operations
More schools are forced to switch to virtual learning.
TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning
Some parents are pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on...
Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy
Meridian High School's opening game vs Laurel is canceled
Meridian Wildcat’s football season opener canceled

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships...
Some Princess Cruises ships not sailing until 2022
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street