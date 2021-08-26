Summer Fest set for Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual Summer Fest celebration will take place in downtown Meridian on Saturday.

The event is being hosted by Team TNT Promotions and will feature a number of activities for all ages at City Hall lawn and Dumont Plaza. Organizers say there will be pony riding, a bounce house, face painting, a kids obstacle course, corn hole toss, live entertainment, along with food and beverages.

“There’s plenty to do in Meridian,” said Yolanda Adams of Team TNT Promotions. “It just depends on what you want to do. This being a free event for the public, I just really want them to come out and support it and let’s show that as a community as a whole, that we can have one day of fun and just forget about everything.”

Summer Fest will conclude with a community luau at Dumont Plaza from 4:30 to 7:30 Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

