Tropical Storm Ida forms, and it will track uncomfortably close to us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday and strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ida just after 4 PM. It is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The most recent forecast shows a track toward Louisiana with landfall happening late Sunday night or early Monday. On this track, rain will become increasingly likely Sunday night, and it will fall on-and-off through Monday and into early Tuesday. Wind will increase with the rain. There is a small chance for tropical-storm-force winds locally. If we do, in fact, experience tropical-storm-force winds, they are most likely to arrive after 8 PM Sunday. More likely, our winds are 20-30 mph with higher gusts. This track to our west can also favor a couple of tornadoes, though the threat is much bigger just west of us.

This forecast can change! We’ve seen a gradual trend to the east of this forecast, and some more small shifting is possible. Stay updated throughout the weekend.

In the meantime... We’ll enjoy some summer-like weather for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees. You may have to dodge a quick shower early during the first quarter of some of the high school football games.

Much of the weekend will be salvageable. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees. Sunday’s rain will mostly fall after dark, though a few showers are possible in the late afternoon. The high temperature amid increasing clouds will be near 86 degrees.

