Tropical Storm Ida forms, and it will track uncomfortably close to us

Tropical Storm Ida could bring impact to us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The biggest...
Tropical Storm Ida could bring impact to us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The biggest impact may pass just west of us.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday and strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ida just after 4 PM. It is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The most recent forecast shows a track toward Louisiana with landfall happening late Sunday night or early Monday. On this track, rain will become increasingly likely Sunday night, and it will fall on-and-off through Monday and into early Tuesday. Wind will increase with the rain. There is a small chance for tropical-storm-force winds locally. If we do, in fact, experience tropical-storm-force winds, they are most likely to arrive after 8 PM Sunday. More likely, our winds are 20-30 mph with higher gusts. This track to our west can also favor a couple of tornadoes, though the threat is much bigger just west of us.

This forecast can change! We’ve seen a gradual trend to the east of this forecast, and some more small shifting is possible. Stay updated throughout the weekend.

In the meantime... We’ll enjoy some summer-like weather for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees. You may have to dodge a quick shower early during the first quarter of some of the high school football games.

Much of the weekend will be salvageable. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees. Sunday’s rain will mostly fall after dark, though a few showers are possible in the late afternoon. The high temperature amid increasing clouds will be near 86 degrees.

