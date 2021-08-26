West Lauderdale Elementary returning to in-person instruction
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Elementary will resume on-campus classes Friday, Aug. 27, after a week and a half of virtual learning.
The school announced temporary distance learning Aug. 17 due to rising COVID cases. Officials wanted to be proactive and avoid an outbreak.
The building was deep-cleaned during the break.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.