$500,000 winning ticket bought in Kemper County!

A lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million...
A lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game Friday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lottery headquarters has been sizzling with big winners this week. A lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game Friday. The player bought the winning ticket from Scooba Junction on U.S. 45.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Lottery said Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 23rd draw for the current jackpot) is now an estimated $288 million. The Saturday jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $110,000, while Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $322 million (the 25th draw for the current jackpot).

Other recent winners:
· $100,000: A Jackson woman won on a 20x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Lakeside Express #4 on Hwy. 80 W., Clinton.
· $20,000: A Grand Bay, Ala., woman won on a Mega Millions ticket purchased from Market Smoke & Vape Shop on Denny Ave., Pascagoula.
· $20,000: A Corinth woman won on a Triple 777 scratch-off game purchased from T-Mart #7 on Hwy. 72 E., Corinth.
· $20,000: A Kennedy, Ala., man won on a Money Bags Doubler scratch-off game purchased from B Mart on Hwy. 50 E., Columbus.
· $10,000: A Jackson woman won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Colonial Mart Shell on Old Canton Road, Jackson.
· $5,000: A Meridian woman won on a Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from North Hill Sunoco on N. Hill St., Meridian.
· $5,000: A Jackson man won on a Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Supermart Citgo on N. State St., Jackson.
· $5,000: A Laurel man won on a Mudcat Cash scratch-off game purchased from Alliance Energy #2 on S. 16th Ave., Laurel.
· $4,000: A Wiggins woman won on a Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Fast Mart 7 on Hwy. 49, Perkinston.
· $2,000: A Brookhaven woman won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from BlueSky Store #402 on Hwy. 51 N., Brookhaven.

