Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom
Mississippi senator works to restrict kratom
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Meridian Public School District announced the hiring of Pamela Hudson as the new principal of...
New principal hired for TJ Harris Lower Elementary
Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi
Tropical Storm Ida could bring impact to us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The biggest...
Tropical Storm Ida forms, and it will track uncomfortably close to us

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.
Louisiana governor declares emergency ahead of Storm Ida
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
Game time changed
Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts