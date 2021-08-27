Caution lights installed at dangerous intersection on Highway 19 South

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A tragedy happened last fall when Coach Calvin Hampton died in a wreck at an intersection on Highway 19 South. But caution lights were recently added to try to prevent future collisions.

State Sen. Jeff Tate made it his mission to get the warning lights put up on either side of the intersection, near Southeast High School.

“So you have a lot of teenagers that are driving in between that intersection. Several of them have little brothers and sisters across the highway that they have to pick up from the middle school,” said Tate. “So you have a lot of younger, inexperienced drivers. Hopefully it will help catch people’s eye as they top that hill coming to the intersection. Hopefully it will make it safer for the teenagers and safer for everybody that’s crossing. But again, with an intersection like that you really do not need to rely on the light. You need to look for yourself and make sure no one is coming down the highway.”

One of the lights is placed at the top of a hill where a semi-truck was traveling and unable to stop in time to avoid hitting Hampton’s car. Tate said even though the lights will help, keeping an eye on traffic is the most important thing a driver can do.

Southeast High School principal, Russell Keene, thanked Tate for his role in getting the additional warning lights.

“We really appreciate Sen. Tate working with us and getting those lights for our area,” said Southeast High principal, Russell Keene. “You know, I’ve been a lifelong resident right here in Vimville and I’ve seen many times that traffic lights have fatalities and everything. It gives you a warning when you’re topping the hill, that the light is about to change. So if you are hauling logs or chip metal that a lot of times comes through here with those heavy trucks, it gives them warning enough that they are able to stop at the bottom of the hill.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.