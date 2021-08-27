Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 27, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GAVIN MCALLISTER19822904 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRIAN BOLER19802024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARTAEZIA S POWELL1996803 29TH ST APT 1622 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
ASSAULT ON A MINOR
ANTONIO C WILLIAMS19744413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:23 PM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:28 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the call.
At 2:56 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:20 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 63rdAvenue. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

