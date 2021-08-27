City of Meridian Arrest Report August 27, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:23 PM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:28 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the call.

At 2:56 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:20 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 63rdAvenue. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.