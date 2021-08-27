City of Meridian Arrest Report August 27, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GAVIN MCALLISTER
|1982
|2904 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BRIAN BOLER
|1980
|2024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CARTAEZIA S POWELL
|1996
|803 29TH ST APT 1622 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|ANTONIO C WILLIAMS
|1974
|4413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:15 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:23 PM on August 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:28 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the call.
At 2:56 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:20 AM on August 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 63rdAvenue. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.