Clarko State Park preparing for visitors from coast dodging Hurricane Ida

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation alerts were popping up today along parts of the Gulf Coast, including parts of Mississippi and Louisiana in anticipation of Sunday’s landfall of Hurricane Ida.

Tony Fleming, the Park Manager of Clarko State Park, says he’s seen some cancellations this weekend but also has seen quite a few folks from the coast book cabins with the storm approaching. He says this is certainly nothing new.

“We’ve had some folks come in from Mobile, Alabama and Louisiana and that’s mostly where that’s traffic is going to come from,” said Fleming. “It looks like right now it’s coming from Louisiana where we’re going to get a lot of traffic as far as people getting out of the path of it and all. We’ve got some sights still available to accommodate them. We’ll have them come in here and just park in the parking lot and try to get out of the way.”

Fleming says many of the visitors who ride out the storms will actually come back to Clarko for vacations.

