Crimenet 08_26_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Laura Leigh Peavy.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Laura Leigh Peavy.

Peavy is a 47-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with five counts of sale of a controlled substance.

If you know where Peavy can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

