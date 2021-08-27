Advertisement

EMEPA preps for Hurricane Ida

EMEPA
EMEPA(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Hurricane Ida coming this way, power crews are doing all they can to prepare for power outages.

East Mississippi Electric Power Association have had meetings and are coordinating a plan of action for Sunday night and Monday.

“As we are preparing for this storm, our crews have been loading equipment, fueling vehicles and gathering all of the necessary equipment that we will need to be able to respond to power outages at a moment’s notice. We have had meetings and safety meetings and just really getting prepared,” Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications for EMEPA, said.

It’s already been a very busy year for power companies, they have had an ice storm and several rounds of severe weather.

“At this point, we are waiting until we see what kind of impacts we have in our own area, so we can respond to outages in our area before we are able to send crews off,” Boles said. “If we are fortunate enough that we don’t see a lot impact, then we will possibly begin sending crews to assist others next week,”

You can check power outages by going to EMEPA.COM and you can also report them using the EMEPA app on your smart device.

