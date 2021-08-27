Emergency leaders recall Hurricane Katrina 16 years later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida is threatening to slam the coast of New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in Waveland on Aug. 29, 2005, leaving South Mississippi nearly unrecognizable.

Sunday marks 16 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated our state.

As we prepare for Ida, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen McCraney shares his story and explains how far we’ve come.

